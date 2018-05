Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- All week long we're celebrating teachers, in fact today is Teacher Appreciation Day.

So we headed out to Edward Hynes Charter School with a batch of roses and we let the kids tell us who deserved the flowers.

Many thanks to 3rd grad students Salvador Le, Tommy Hotard, Kaycie Holmes, and Josie Bacino for helping out. Congrats to their great teachers Victoria Whittington, Yvette Forstall, and Claire Cunningham.