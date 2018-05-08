× Hurricane Preparedness Week: Disaster Supplies

We’re in the midst of Hurricane Preparedness Week across the gulf coast. This week has been designated by the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center as the week to begin getting your preparations in order for the upcoming hurricane season.

Today’s topic is the supplies checklist you need to go through before a storm heads your way.

You want to make sure and have enough food and water for each person in your house for at least a week. If you stay during a storm and power or water supply is disrupted, it could take a long time to come back on.

Make sure you have any medications you need ready to go. Either to evacuate or stay. You want to have your prescriptions filled.

Radios, especially hand-held weather radios can be an important way to get information on the road or if electricity goes out at your house. Make sure to have plenty of batteries with you for flashlights or radios. And don’t forget your phone charger if you are evacuating.

Everybody knows to gas up when a storm is approaching. Don’t forget to have some extra cash on hand as well. If the power goes out you probably won’t be able to make purchases with a debit or credit card. Cash is good to keep since ATMs also will not be working if power goes out.

Make your preparations now so you are not scrambling at the last minute should a storm move your way.

