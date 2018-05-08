Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Free haircuts were given to homeless people under the Claiborne bridge at Canal Street on Sunday.

A group of barbers from five different barber shops around New Orleans volunteered their time to cut hair for the homeless people who stopped by.

Free food and water was also given to help those in need. By the end of the day they were hoping to give out between 50 and 100 haircuts.

This is the first time they did this, and event organizer Gregory Harris said he hopes they will do more haircuts for the homeless in the future.