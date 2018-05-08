× Association says Louisiana nursing homes will go bankrupt under proposed state budget

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Nursing Home Association has issued a dire warning for the “doomsday” budget pending in the Legislature: If lawmakers don’t act to stop the devastating cuts to health care, more than 30,000 nursing home residents will lose their health care and nursing homes will go bankrupt.

State Department of Health officials have said they will send out warning letters this week to the 37,000 people who would lose their Medicaid coverage under the current budget proposal. If the budget is passed and the cuts go into effect, they would lose their Medicaid starting July 1.

The budget passed by the House is still pending in the Senate and includes massive cuts to health care statewide. The cuts are in response to a budget shortfall that’s somewhere between $550 million and $650 million.

In Lafayette, the city’s only safety net hospital has threatened to close if the current budget is finalized. Lafayette General, the hospital that operates the charity hospital, sent notices to 800 workers warning them that their jobs are in jeopardy.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked lawmakers to end the legislative session early and convene a special session so the Legislature can pass taxes that would fill the budget gap. House and Senate leaders have said they are open to the idea, but haven’t made any specific plans or announcements.

Here’s the full statement from the Louisiana Nursing Home Association: