Three killed in separate crashes in Ascension Parish

SORRENTO, LA — Louisiana State Troopers investigated two fatal crashes within a two hour span last night in Ascension Parish.

The crashes resulted in three deaths, multiple injuries, and one arrest.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on May 6, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 10 westbound west of US 61.

The crash took the life of 8-year-old Willie Williams Jr. and 1-month-old Arielle Philson of Houston.

The crash also resulted in the arrest of 47-year-old Stephen Daigle of Gonzales.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Daigle was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Witnesses told Troopers that Daigle was weaving in and out of traffic before striking the rear of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by 34-year-old Aisha Philson of Houston.

The impact caused Philson to lose control of her vehicle and run off the right side of the roadway.

Philson’s vehicle began to overturn and ejected Willie Williams Jr., Arielle Philson, and a 12-year-old passenger. Daigle’s vehicle entered the median and struck the cable barrier.

Willie Williams Jr. and Arielle Philson were not restrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Aisha Philson and her 12-year-old passenger were not restrained and sustained serious injuries.

Daigle was not restrained and sustained minor injuries.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.

Daigle was treated for his injuries and placed under arrest for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and reckless operation.

This crash remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

The second deadly crash happened in Gonzales, around 11 p.m.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatality crash on LA 44 near LA 941 in Ascension Parish.

The crash took the life of 56-year-old Henry Boudreaux of Gramercy.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Boudreaux was traveling northbound on LA 44 in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma.

At the same time, 29-year-old Jantzen Carter of White Castle was traveling southbound on LA 44 in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

For reasons still under investigation, Boudreaux crossed the center line and struck Carter’s vehicle head-on.

The impact caused Boudreaux to be ejected from his vehicle.

Boudreaux was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Carter and his passenger were also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries. It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.