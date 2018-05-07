× The La. Treasurer’s Office is holding $78.5 million, and some of it could be yours

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana has more than $78 million in unclaimed property collections — and some of that money could be yours.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder tweeted that the state is holding $78.5 million in unclaimed funds for Louisianians.

State Treasurer John Schroder: The @LATreasury has deposited $78.5 million in new Unclaimed Property collections. We are going to do everything we can to return this money to its rightful owners. → https://t.co/dYBmUCtwx1 — Louisiana Treasury (@LATreasury) May 4, 2018

The good news is the state holds onto these lost funds until they are claimed by the original owner, or by the owner’s heir/s. It’s also free to get the money that’s owed to you, and all you need is valid identification.

Click here to find out of you have any unclaimed property. The link will also inform you how to properly initiate a claim.