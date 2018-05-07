× Suspects sought in LaPlace armed robbery, carjacking

LAPLACE, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for two men who are persons of interest in a robbery and carjacking in LaPlace.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened Sunday, May 6, at U.S. 61 and Main Street.

The victim said two men requested a ride to a nearby hotel, and the victim agreed. While driving to the hotel, the victim reported that one of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded money. He also demanded the victim relinquish control of his vehicle.

When the victim exited the car, the suspects fled from the area in a 2003 white Toyota Corolla.

The two men pictured have been identified as persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carolina Pineda of the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 985-359-8722, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, or SJSO dispatch at 985-652-6338.