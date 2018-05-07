× NOPD investigating multiple shootings over the weekend in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – There were multiple shootings over the weekend in Orleans Parish that left at least five people injured and one person dead.

On Sunday, there were two shootings in New Orleans East.

A man was shot in his leg in the 6900 block of Bunker Hill Road around 10 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

A few blocks away, near Michoud, a man was shot in the head around 7 p.m. on the 4900 block of Bergerac Street.

He died at the scene.

There was a triple shooting in the French Quarter around 2 a.m.

There has been no word yet on the motive of the shooting or the conditions of those three victims.

On Saturday, a man was shot in the St. Roch neighborhood. It happened in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street just before 6 p.m.

No word on his condition.

If you know anything about the cases we’ve mentioned you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.