NOLA38 2018 Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament!

Kick It 3v3 New Orleans

Join NOLA38 for a day of 3v3 Soccer Action on Saturday, May 19! Register your team now to secure your place in the tournament.

Registration is open for all age levels from youth U5 through adults and co-ed teams.

New Orleans Area Event Information

Location:
Coquille Park
13505 LA-1085
Covington, Louisiana 70433
(Click here for map)

Coquille Parks & Recreation

EVENT Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018

Registration Deadline: Monday, May 14, 2018 at 6:00 AM.

Click HERE to Register and for more information!

Register Now

PACKET PICK-UP Date and Location:
FRIDAY, May 18, 2018, 4-7 PM at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 7205 Pinnacle Pkwy, Covington, LA 70433

LIKE Kick It 3v3 on Facebook.

Sponsored by:

Legacy Buick GMC

NHBA-Northshore Home Builders Association

 

 