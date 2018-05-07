× Man knocks out security guard, steals his handgun

NEW ORLEANS – A man knocked a security guard unconscious and stole his service weapon in a Warehouse District parking garage last night.

The robbery occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Baronne Street on May 6, according to initial reports from the NOPD.

The 27-year-old security guard spotted an unidentified man in the parking garage and went over to investigate.

The man struck the security guard with an unidentified object, knocking him unconscious, according to the NOPD.

When the security guard came to, his handgun and cell phone were missing.