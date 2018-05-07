Big Freedia wants to pay your rent

NEW ORLEANS — Bounce icon Big Freedia is celebrating her latest single with a contest: The Queen Diva wants to pay your rent.

The bounce artist and reality TV star announced on her Instagram that if you post a video of your best dance to the song, “Rent,” with the hashtag #FreediaPayMyRent, she’ll pick the best one and do just that. She’ll pay your rent.

“Let’s see what you got,” she says.