Warriors take game 4

NEW ORLEANS -- The Pelicans had a tough go of it across the board Sunday, unable to stop Kevin Durant, who dropped 38 points. Then offensively for the Pelicans, they missed countless shots in the paint and shot just 36% from the floor.

"We didn't have the looks that we normally have," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "I think the way we started the game, we've had three really good starts against them, and we struggled at the start. I thought we got away from the game plan discipline that we always talk about with this crew, and I thought they were really good defensively."

"I don't think we made as many shots as we usually do," said Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, who finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds. "I think we made like 4 3-pointers and to play a team who probably specializes in 3-pointers, it's hard to beat them that way. We've got to come out and be aggressive and get some threes and make some threes. Again, I think we took some of them but it's about concentrating and knocking them in."

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 26 points, 12 rebounds, while E'Twaun Moore added 20 points. Steph Curry finished with 23 points for Golden State.

"I don't think that we had any kind of push or the pace of the game wasn't anywhere where we need to have it to try to win the game," Gentry said. "We didn't shoot the ball well. Like I said, some of that was us, some of that was them but to score 92, you won't have a chance to beat them."

The Warriors now take the 3-1 series lead and have a chance to close it out on their home court Tuesday in game 5.