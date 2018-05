Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- If you've been to Jazz Fest then you've probably seen the great dancing that the 'Undefeated Divas & Gents' do at the Fest. They get the crowd moving and shaking with their jazzy second line style dance moves.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez caught up with Antoinette Devezin, leader of the Undefeated Divas & Gents to find out more on their participation in Jazz Fest every year.