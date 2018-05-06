× 4.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday.

It happened about 160 miles Southeast of New Orleans and about 120 miles Southeast of Grand Isle.

The tremor occurred about six miles below the sea floor and could be felt as far away as New Orleans and Houma, although no damage from the quake was reported.

Initially reported as a magnitude 4.9, the earthquake was later downgraded to a 4.6.

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami threat from the quake.

Check back for updates on this developing story.