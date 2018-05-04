What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for May 5-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's the second weekend of Jazz Fest, but there's plenty more to do around the area if you aren't heading to the Fairgrounds.

Here are our picks for weekend events:

SATURDAY

Cinco De Mayo: The Velvet Cactus in Lakeview is putting on a fiesta like no other. The fun starts at 11 a.m. with drink specials and goes until at least 11 p.m. Starting at 4, there's live music featuring Da Hounds, a DJ from 6-7, then Where Y'acht takes the stage from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. The event is free before 5 p.m. and $5 after 5 p.m.

Jammin' on Julia: If you're ready to see some great artwork, then head on down to the Warehouse District Saturday night for Jammin' on Julia. Sixteen galleries and two museums will be open to the public, as well as live music performances and plenty of food trucks. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Arts District New Orleans.

SUNDAY