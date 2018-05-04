Watch the clean-up woman dance in the Gospel Tent! And see who’s on stage at Jazz Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the second big weekend for Jazz Fest, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there in the Gospel Tent where there's a dancing machine getting spiritual.

Wild Bill is in the Gospel Tent dancing with Belva Williams of the recycling crew.

Who's playing this weekend at Jazz Fest?

Friday on the Acura Stage:

Tank and The Bangas at 2pm

Beck at 5:25pm

Friday on the Gentilly Stage:

Aaron Neville at 4:15pm

Sheryl Crow at 5:45pm

Friday on the Congo Square Stage:

The Soul Rebels at 4:20pm

LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip at 6pm

And then on Saturday at the Acura Stage:

Cowboy Mouth at 4pm

Aerosmith at 5:30pm

On the Gentilly Stage on Saturday:

The Revivalists at 3:40pm

Cage The Elephant at 5:40pm

On the Congo Square Stage:

Juanes at 3:30pm

Anita Baker at 5:30pm

The final day for Jazz Fest 2018 is Sunday May 6.

On the Acura Stage:

Jack White at 3:35pm

Tombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at 5:45pm

On the Gentilly Stage on Sunday:

The Radiators @ 40 at 3:15pm

Steve Miller Band at 5:20pm

And Sunday on the Congo Square Stage:

Smokey Robinson at 3:30pm

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly at 5:25pm

And Savion Glover at 5:40 pm at the WWOZ Jazz Tent.

Every stage at Jazz Fest counts.

And if you count the stages, you'll count all the way to twelve.

No wonder Jazz Fest has been named Festival of the Year four times now by Pollstar magazine.

And the Wall Street Journal calls New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival the place to find more "essential American musical styles than any festival in the nation."