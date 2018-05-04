Pearl River man killed in interstate accident near Slidell

SLIDELL, LA — Louisiana State Police say a man from Pearl River, Mississippi, was killed in a car crash in the Slidell area Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 8:15 on I-59, about two miles north of the juncture of I-59, I-10, and I-12.

According to troopers, 32-year-old Ronnie Joseph Reagan was driving a Ford Expedition northbound on I-59 when his SUV was struck by another car from behind. They say the impact caused Reagan’s SUV into the center median where it overturned and came to a rest on its side.

Troopers say Reagan was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken by medical helicopter to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries, according to troopers, and was treated at Ochsner Medical Center North Shore.

Troopers say there is no indication that the driver of the other vehicle was impaired at the time of the crash. They say they will forward the findings of their investigation to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office to decide if any criminal charges should be brought.