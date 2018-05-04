NOFD responds to Central City structure fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at a building under renovation in Central City this morning.

The first reports of a fire near the intersection of Freret and First Streets went out around 7:45 a.m.

People are living in the building, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

When reached by phone, the owner said the building's first floor, where the fire originated, was in the process of being converted from a former storefront to a residence, according to the NOFD.

Seven NOFD units and 21 personnel were soon on the scene, and the blaze was under control by 8:33 a.m.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to NOPD officials.