Audubon’s Zoo-To-Do is gearing up for a roaring good time

Photo courtesy Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS —  Looking for a roaring good time for a great cause?  Well, look no further than Audubon Zoo’s anual “Zoo-To-Do” presented by Whitney Bank.

The brand new lion exhibit will be the focus of this night of fun.  The new lion exhibit was made possible through a generous donation from Joy and Boysie Bollinger.

Both Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Tulane Pediatrics and Whitney Zoo-To-Do generate more than $1 million annually for world-class Audubon Zoo projects.

“While our Zoo-To-Do parties offer a wonderful opportunity to have a good time, it’s important to remember that they have a purpose, said Audubon nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman.

“This year the spotlight on our new lion exhibit which is the first step in transforming Audubon Zoo’s African Savanna into a one-of-a-kind experience starring some of the most magnificent animals on the planet,” he said.

Whitney Zoo-To-Do, celebrating its 41st anniversary in 2018, is set for Friday, May 4th at Audubon Zoo.  General admission begins at 8 p.m., and the party goes until midnight.

Whitney Zoo-To-Do is a black-tie gala event that features an array of high-end cuisine and premium cocktails from local establishments.  There will also be a silent auction, and a luxury 2018 Lexus raffle.

“We are honored to partner with Audubon Nature Institute for the 2018 Whitney Zoo-To-Do, an event that will celebrate the return of the lions to Audubon Zoo, said, Whitney bank President Joe Exnicios.

The New Orleans Pelicans are sponsoring this year’s Whitney Zoo-To-Do Patron Party which begins at 7 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click HERE.

