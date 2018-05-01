Otter-ly adorable: Video shows wild otter feasting at Barataria Preserve

MARRERO, La. — Maintenance workers at the Barataria Preserve caught a cute wild otter chomping down on his meal, and they were able to get it on video before the creature realized he had an audience.

The Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve posted the video to its Facebook page, noting that wild otters were a frequent site on the trails of the Barataria Preserve when it was first opened, but sightings became a rarity in the 1990s and 2000s.

Now, they’re starting to appear again!

Have you seen one?