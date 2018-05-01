× NOPD: Armed man forces woman to strip after robbing her

NEW ORLEANS – A 31-year-old woman was forced to strip at gunpoint after an armed robbery in the Bywater neighborhood.

An unidentified man approached the woman as she sat in her vehicle in the 1000 Bartholomew Street just after midnight on May 1, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The armed man knocked on the window of the vehicle and demanded money.

The woman handed over a diamond ring and her cell phone.

The man then forced the woman to remove her clothes and struck her twice in the head with his gun before fleeing on foot, according to the NOPD.