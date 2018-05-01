× Man arrested after showing Bourbon Street bouncer concealed handgun

NEW ORLEANS – A man who tried to bring a loaded gun into a Bourbon Street bar has been arrested after a bouncer at the bar snatched the gun away from him.

Nineteen-year-old Andre Jackson approached a bouncer at a bar in the 400 block of Bourbon just before midnight on April 30 and asked if he could bring a gun inside.

When Jackson lifted his shirt to display the gun, the bouncer grabbed it away and immediately called the police, according to the NOPD.

Officers were able to locate Jackson inside the bar and arrested him for illegal carrying of a firearm.

Anyone with additional info on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District officers at (504) 658-6080.