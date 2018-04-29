× No Curry, No Problem: Warriors ground Pelicans in Game 1

Without Steph Curry in game one, it was supposed to be much more difficult for the Warriors to defeat the Pelicans.

It wasn’t.

Draymond Green recorded a triple double, scoring 16 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, and handing out 11 assists in a 123-101 Golden State rout of New Orleans in game one of their Western Conference semifinal series Saturday night.

The New Orleans win streak ended at 9 games. Their last defeat was Sunday April 1st at home to Oklahoma City.

“This didn’t go as planned,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry.

Anthony Davis, facing double teams most of the night, scored 21 points. The Pelicans shot only 43.8 percent from the field.

Golden State out-rebounded New Orleans 57-42. Klay Thompson scored 27 points for the Warriors. Kevin Durant added 26.

The game was essentially over when the Warriors outscored New Orleans 41-21 in the second quarter.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said it was very likely that Curry, a two time NBA MVP, will play in game two.

Game two is Tuesday night at Golden State. Game three is Friday night in New Orleans. Game four Sunday afternoon will tip off at Smoothie King Center at 2:30 pm.

Game four will be televised live on WGNO.