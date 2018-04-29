April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Learn more about how SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE -- "If you see a gauge that comes on or a warning light that comes on, the manufacturer put that on there for a reason and that's for us to address those problems, so it's very important to get those taken care of to maintain a safe operating vehicle," says SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service owner Don Juneau.

SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service is there to help. The company is known for their 17-point oil change but they do so much more for drivers. Everything from alignments and tune-up services, to maintenance and repairs. They say taking care of your car is one way to be an attentive driver, making sure your needs are met before you get behind the wheel.

"If you break down on the side of the road, you're going to be stranded there waiting for someone to come help you. Might be a tow truck. There's other drivers that are passing by that may not be paying too close attention to other cars broken down on the side of the road. That can be a very hazardous condition," says Juneau.

And it's those ‘hazardous conditions’ that SpeeDee is hoping you'll be able to avoid with their help. That's why SpeeDee employees are pledging to be attentive drivers and hope you'll honor the pledge, too.

