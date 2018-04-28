Payton recaps 2018 draft class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- The 2018 NFL Draft wrapped-up Saturday with the final 4 rounds. The Saints finished with 7 draft picks, selecting over the 3 days and 7 rounds. After it was finished, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said he thought they did a good job of filling their needs at certain positions, as well as getting a few guys with position flexibility.

"You're trying to find guys that can make the roster and bring something to the table," Payton said. "You're trying to look at specifically sometimes the second end for instance or the end on the right side to come in and compete. That happened early. With Tra'Quan, we're looking at the group in general, but there's a big, physical receiver. I don't know that we went into the draft saying we must draft a receiver. Both the two DBs, we had a corner need or want and we feel like we have some position flexibility with these guys when you get into some of your packages defensively. And then to the center, with de la Puente gone. He was kind of the guard/ center/ swing guy. We're bringing another player in that has experience at that position. So hopefully we have."

That other player with experience at center is LSU's Will Clapp. Tiger fans finally got their wish of the Saints drafting a player out of LSU. Coming-in as their final pick of the draft, New Orleans selected Clapp, who is also from Metairie and went to Brother Martin. It's the first time since 2010 that the Saints have drafted an LSU Tiger.

"I'm pretty pumped that it's me that broke the streak," Clapp said. "Me growing-up as a Saints fan I think makes it even more special. Every time the Saints went on the board I was really hoping they'd pick me. It finally happened and it was worth the wait. My whole family's freaking-out right now."

"I called him and I always ask everyone where you're at," Payton said. "And he's like, 'I'm in Metairie.' So he's local and he probably can save some money on rent."

The Saints also drafted Baton Rouge native, Boston Scott, who went-on from Zachary High School to play at Louisiana Tech.

"Scott's someone we're real familiar with," Payton said. "He worked-out not too long ago for us. He too is local in Baton Rouge. He's a pretty good runner as well as a guy that can catch the ball out of the backfield. He's got some versatility. He'll have a chance to learn and see if he can come around as a punt returner."

"I know what I bring to the table," Scott said. "I know what I can contribute to a team. I believed in myself. I believe in what I'm capable of. I had a great support group around me that believed in me."

Saints 2018 Draft Class

Round 1 (14th overall): Marcus Davenport (DE, UT-San Antonio)

Round 3 (91st overall): Tre'Quan Smith (WR, UCF)

Round 4 (127th overall): Rick Leonard (OT, Florida State)

Round 5 (164th overall): Natrell Jamerson (S, Wisconsin)

Round 6 (189th overall): Kamrin Moore (CB, Boston College)

Round 6 (201st overall): Boston Scott (RB, Louisiana Tech)

Round 7 (245th overall): Will Clapp (C, LSU)