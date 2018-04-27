× Report: Police investigate possible link between severed heads found in Louisiana, Texas

Police are trying to determine whether there’s a link between two severed heads found in Louisiana and Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The first grisly discovery was made March 1 in a grassy marsh near Calcasieu Lake in Cameron Parish, where inmate crews found a woman’s head wrapped in a plastic bag. Police believe the auburn-haired victim’s head had been there for about three months, according to KATC. The coroner’s office said the woman had extensive dental work. There was no trauma to her skull.

About three weeks later, on March 24, a volunteer cleanup crew in the Houston area — about two-and-a-half hours from Cameron Parish — found a severed head in a large plastic bag on rocks along Lake Houston. This woman also had reddish hair and “good teeth.”

The Houston victim was believed to be between young adulthood or middle age and Hispanic. The Cameron Parish victim was between 25-40 years old, authorities said.

Investigators say they recognize the similarities between the cases and the victims. They’ve agreed to update each other on updates in the respective investigations.

Houston Police have released information about a person and vehicle of interest, while Cameron Parish investigators are waiting on forensics from LSU to learn more about the victim.

From the Chronicle:

The officers are looking for a man in his early to mid-20s who was seen about 2:30 to 3 p.m. (March 24) throwing a black plastic bag off the bridge near where the head was found, two weeks prior to the discovery. The man, described as having short dark brown hair with long bangs, was seen getting out of the front passenger side of a teal or a bluish green Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck. He is about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-8 tall and has light skin. The truck was rusted and appeared to have been in several wrecks. The back left passenger window was missing and was covered by what looked like cardboard.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.