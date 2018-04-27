Hollywood South News with Jabari: NCIS: New Orleans renewed for season 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NCIS: New Orleans has been around for a few years now. They've been filming in the New Orleans metropolitan area. Many folks who are out and about can sometimes spot the cast and crew working. Fans and tourist sometimes will even get a photo op if they're at the right place at the right time. Now it seems like they're going to stick around for a bit longer. The hit crime show that airs on CBS was renewed for season 5 so this marks their 5th year filming in Hollywood South.

