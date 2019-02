× 1 man dead, another wounded in New Orleans East shooting

New Orleans – One man is dead and another is wounded after a shooting in New Orleans East.

Police say they were called to Acadiana Place just after 8:30 p.m. Monday and found two men who had been shot.

One of the men died at the hospital a couple hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

30.044521 -89.929022