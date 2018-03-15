NOLA Flavor with Culinary Productions

Culinary Productions Catering and Event Planning; a full-service caterer, has been providing culinary and catering excellence throughout Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas for over a decade.
- Address
- 3004 North Blvd.,
- Baton Rouge, LA 70806
- Phone Number
- 225-346-4008
- Menus
Glass Noodle Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 pack Cellophane Noodles
- 1 tsp Chopped Ginger
- 2 tsp Soy Sauce
- 2 Tbsp Chopped Green Onion
- 2 Tbsp Sweet Chili Sauce
- 1Tbsp Chopped Fresh Basil
Instructions:
In 2 quart stock pot, bring water to a boil. Add noodles, cook for 3 minutes. Remove from water, set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, add all ingredients, mix well. Set aside for plating.