NOLA Flavor with Culinary Productions

Glass Noodle Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 pack Cellophane Noodles
  • 1 tsp Chopped Ginger
  • 2 tsp Soy Sauce
  • 2 Tbsp Chopped Green Onion
  • 2 Tbsp Sweet Chili Sauce
  • 1Tbsp Chopped Fresh Basil

Instructions:

In 2 quart stock pot, bring water to a boil.  Add noodles, cook for 3 minutes.  Remove from water, set aside.  In a medium mixing bowl, add all ingredients, mix well.  Set aside for plating.