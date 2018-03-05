‘The Bachelor’ by the numbers! What’s the love success rate?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Arie Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin, but later changed his mind and got together with first runner-up, Lauren B. The two now have a baby daughter together. As for Becca Kufrin, she became "The Bachelorette" and is currently engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen from her season on the show. One of Becca's men, Colton Underwood became "The Bachelor" and chose Cassie Randolph. The two are happily together. As for Hannah Brown, this season's "The Bachelorette," it is still unknown if she will become engaged and have her "happily ever after."

NEW ORLEANS-- The hit ABC show, "The Bachelor" has been on air for 22 seasons. Tonight, Arie Luyendyk will make his final choice. Will he get engaged? Will it last forever? Tonight, Arie will choose between Lauren B. & Becca K.

With the finale being on tonight, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez wanted to find out what the love success rate has been for the show.

"The Bachelor" began in 2002, so far in 21 seasons, 13 men have popped the question on air, which is a solid showing. Last season, Nick Viall popped the question to Vanessa Grimaldi. Months later they broke up.

Only one couple is still together, and they are married. Season 17 winners, Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici got married in 2014, and they even had a "bachelor baby." They are now parents.

It's important to know that contestant, Jason Mesnick also had a successful run at love, but not with his first choice, but with his season's runner-up.

As for "The Bachelorette", there has been a much higher success rate. Six of the couples are still together. Season 7's Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are married. Season 9's Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are married. Season 12's Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are also still together. Season 13's Rachel Lindsay is also still together with beau, Bryan Abasolo. Becca Kufrin is still together with Garrett Yrigoyen.

The very first ever "Bachelorette," Trista Rhen has been happily married to Ryan Sutter for 13 years. This proves that reality TV romance is really possible! The couple even got married on an ABC special in 2003.

"Bachelor in Paradise" has also seen some couples staying strong in the love department. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. Most recently, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell found love and recently welcomed a baby girl to "The Bachelor" franchise family.

Another "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson got married in 2019.