NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for three paintings that were stolen out of a van parked in the Warehouse District.

The three paintings were taken from a parked Mercedes-Benz work van in the 400 block of Julia Street around 11:30 a.m. on January 31, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the stolen property is asked to contact Eighth District Detective Ryan St. Martin at (504) 658-6080.