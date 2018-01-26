LaToya Cantrell named Honorary Muse, will ride in iconic Krewe of Muses shoe float

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell will be an Honorary Muse this Mardi Gras.

The Krewe of Muses said the first woman to serve as mayor of New Orleans seemed like a natural fit to ride in the iconic 17-foot tall shoe float when Muses rolls down the Uptown route on February 8.

“We are proud to have LaToya lead us. She is an accomplished trailblazer, nationally known for her community leadership, and as an innovative, problem-solving City Councilmember,” Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg said. “As the first woman elected to the highest office in New Orleans, Madame Mayor Elect is our inspiration and a role model for the thousands of young girls, women and families who will line our parade route.”

The Honorary Muse is a woman who “inspires the women of Muses by contributing to the community in extraordinary ways,” according to the Krewe.

“The Muses organization is among the best of New Orleans,” Cantrell said. “Muses delight in inclusion, creativity and pure fun. These strong and thoughtful women also have an 18-year tradition of philanthropy and community service to those in need, especially children and families. I am honored to be considered a Muse sister for this one magical evening.”