NOPD looking for man wanted for first-degree rape of 11-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 26-year-old man accused of the first-degree rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Donald Steele allegedly sexually assaulted the girl over the course of three years, according to the NOPD.

The assaults all took place at a home in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Donald Steele is asked to contact Child Abuse Detective Toni Goodwin at (504) 658-5267 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.