Thieves steal box truck, scooter from parking lot of Gentilly motel

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a pair of thieves who made off with a scooter and a box truck from the parking lot of a Gentilly motel.

The thefts occurred around 6:30 a.m. on December 12 at the Motel 6 in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road, according to the NOPD.

A silver pickup truck can be seen on surveillance video pulling into the parking lot and driving around the lot before parking next to the box truck, which has a New Mexico license plate reading KPM083.

The pickup pulls away from the box truck and drives to another area of the parking lot, and the driver can be seen exiting the pickup and struggling with a parked scooter.

After wrestling the scooter into the back of the pickup, the driver pulls away, with the box truck following closely behind.

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact any Third District detective at (504) 658-6030.