NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Allysia Black was last seen in the 2300 block of Holiday Drive around 12:30 p.m. on November 21, according to the NOPD.

Black has a thin build, stands about 5’6,” and weighs about 130-140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Allysia Black is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.