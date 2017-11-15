× Man arrested for fatal North Shore quintuple shooting

MANDEVILLE – US Marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal quintuple shooting in Lacombe earlier this month.

The Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked down 27-year-old Herman Williams in New Orleans on November 14, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Williams and 25-year-old Jarred Kirsh forced their way into a home on Mirmar Street in Lacombe just after 9:30 p.m. on November 3.

Kirsh was shot multiple times and died on the scene, while Williams was able to escape before deputies arrived.

Four other men who were inside the residence when Kirsh and Williams arrived were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the STPSO.

Police believe the house was not chosen at random and that drugs were involved.

Williams has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon and four counts of attempted second degree murder.