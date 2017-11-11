Rummel wins big over Byrd in 55-28 shootout
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Jay Roth resigns as Rummel football coach
-
History in the making, Colonels win first playoff game since 1986. 49-30 win over San Diego
-
Un-bear-able: Rummel falls to Catholic on last second field goal
-
Mid-November classic: Rummel 27, Brother Martin 23
-
Curtis Head Coach JT Curtis named Friday Night Football Coach of the Year
-
-
Stung: Brother Martin shuts out Scotlandville Hornets in Division I first round
-
Late Fall Harvest: LSU and Tulane reel in recruits on signing day
-
Gymnast of the Week: Sarah Finnegan Earns SEC Honor
-
Big week 10 win: Brother Martin over Jesuit in Catholic League rivalry
-
Friday Night Bands: Vandebilt High School Marching Band
-
-
The Story of the Rawlins Brothers: Part of the Human Jukebox Legacy
-
Tide turned: Clemson routs Bama in CFP championship
-
Banner Night: Nicholls Celebrates Special Night with Special Win