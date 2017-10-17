Courtney Love warned women about Harvey Weinstein

A video of Courtney Love warning young actresses about Harvey Weinstein has been burning up the internet.

The video, which was first surfaced by TMZ, was shot in 2005 on the red carpet for the Pamela Anderson Comedy Central Roast.

Love is asked if she has any advice for “a young girl moving to Hollywood.”

Love first hesitates and says, “I’ll get libeled if I say it.”

“If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons [hotel] don’t go,” Love says.

Weinstein is now the subject of allegations from several women, ranging from harassment to rape.

Weinstein, through a spokesperson, has “unequivocally” denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

Love tweeted on Saturday about the video.

“Although I wasn’t one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA [Creative Artists Agency] for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein,” she wrote while sharing the TMZ story.

CNN has reached out to CAA and the firm’s managing partner, Kevin Huvane, for comment.

CAA told CNN the agency has no idea what Love is referencing when she claims she was blacklisted by them.

Love has declined, via her publicist, to speak further about the video.