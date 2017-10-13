Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Angel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - October means Halloween is almost here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

Picture this: last-minute disaster strikes and you're out a Halloween costume. You only have paper plates, scissors, tape, and a white dress. What do you do?

Don't worry, I got you covered! Check out this costume: people will think you spent hours on it. Little do they know, your kitchen is covered in little paper plate diamonds!

Here is my last-minute angel costume tutorial: cut little crescent moons out of paper plates. Then tape them together to form a wing shape. I mirrored them and taped them together. I even made the straps out of packing tape, just folded the tape in half do it wasn't sticky and attached it to the wing with, you guessed it - more packing tape!

I paired the paper plate wings with a white lace maxi dress! A halo would be a nice addition.

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!