Cookin’ with Nino: Jamaican Pork Medallions with Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Jamaican Pork Medallions
This may be baked, grilled or sauteed.
Ingredients:
- 8 boneless pork chops thin cut or 1 pork tenderloin cut to medallion size
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 Tablespoon dried thyme or 2 tablespoons fresh
- 1 bottle Pickapeppa Spicy Mango Sauce
- 2 Tablespoon soy sauce
Instructions:
Put all ingredients together and marinade overnight or for at least 2 hours. Bake in a single layer casserole dish at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Or saute on medium high heat for about 5 minutes on each side or until there is no pink on the inside.
********
Fresh Pineapple Salsa
Ingredients:
- 2 cups diced fresh pineapple
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (optional)
- Sea salt to taste
- 1 serrano pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped
Instructions:
Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl. Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to use.
*******
