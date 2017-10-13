Cookin’ with Nino: Jamaican Pork Medallions with Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jamaican Pork Medallions

This may be baked, grilled or sauteed.

Ingredients:

8 boneless pork chops thin cut or 1 pork tenderloin cut to medallion size

3 cloves garlic minced

1 Tablespoon dried thyme or 2 tablespoons fresh

1 bottle Pickapeppa Spicy Mango Sauce

2 Tablespoon soy sauce

Instructions:

Put all ingredients together and marinade overnight or for at least 2 hours. Bake in a single layer casserole dish at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Or saute on medium high heat for about 5 minutes on each side or until there is no pink on the inside.

********

Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

2 cups diced fresh pineapple

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (optional)

Sea salt to taste

1 serrano pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

Instructions:

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl. Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to use.

*******

