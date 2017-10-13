Cookin’ with Nino: Jamaican Pork Medallions with Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Posted 11:10 AM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:50PM, October 13, 2017
Jamaican Pork Medallions

This may be baked, grilled or sauteed.

Ingredients:

  • 8 boneless pork chops thin cut or 1 pork tenderloin cut to medallion size
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 Tablespoon dried thyme or 2 tablespoons fresh
  • 1 bottle Pickapeppa Spicy Mango Sauce
  • 2 Tablespoon soy sauce

Instructions:

Put all ingredients together and marinade overnight or for at least 2 hours.  Bake in a single layer casserole dish at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.  Or saute on medium high heat for about 5 minutes on each side or until there is no pink on the inside.

********

Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups diced fresh pineapple
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • Juice and zest of 1 lime
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (optional)
  • Sea salt to taste
  • 1 serrano pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

Instructions:

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl.  Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to use.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.

