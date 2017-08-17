× Rickey Jackson wants you to Man Up! and get a prostate cancer screening

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints legend and NFL Hall of Fame inductee Rickey Jackson wants every man over 50 to “man up” and get a prostate cancer screening.

The potentially lifesaving test could be the key to catching prostate cancer early, which greatly increases survivability rates.

Jackson, a prostate cancer survivor, is teaming up with Tulane Medical Center for the second annual Man Up! Geaux Get Screened event, which will be held at the Tulane Medical Center’s main lobby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 9.

Participants will be able to meet Jackson and several other former NFL players at the event.

“We want to kick off the NFL season by doing something that can have a real, positive impact on our community,” Jackson said. “The guys I played with know what I faced with my cancer diagnosis, and they were more than willing to help raise awareness and get men to a screening.”

The screening is a simple blood test that will be administered to participants during the event.

“We are excited we can offer men this quick and relatively painless blood test called a PSA to screen for prostate cancer,” Dr. Raju Thomas, chair of the Department of Urology at Tulane Health System, said. “PSA screening is used to pinpoint patients that may be harboring cancer or other conditions such as an enlarged prostate. We were able to screen more than 100 men at least year’s event, and we hope to see even more this time.”

Jackson will also give a presentation about his diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

“I want people to know about this silent killer,” Jackson said. “My uncle died from prostate cancer so I know it can take you out. I thought I was perfectly healthy when I found out I had prostate cancer. I didn’t play around. I got aggressive, and now I’m cancer free!”

Men should start getting annual prostate cancer screenings at the age of 50, and men with a close family history of prostate cancer should start at 40, according to Tulane.