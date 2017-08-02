Lafourche Parish Jail warden stops to cut grass for elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THIBODAUX, La. -- In the age of social media, many good deeds that could have gone unnoticed are getting some well-deserved attention.

Such is the case for Capt. Cortrell Davis, warden of the Lafourche Parish Jail.

Davis has gone viral after the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office posted a video, seen above, of Davis cutting the grass of an elderly man.

Davis said he was on his way home one recent evening and noticed the elderly man struggling to cut the thick grass with his lawnmower.

"His heart sank when he saw this, and he just had to see if he could help," the sheriff's office said.

The resident, Larry Johnson, accepted the help with a "kid-like smile," and Davis proceeded to cut the entire yard, both front and back.