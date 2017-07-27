Not for now: Brees says contract talks can wait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If Drew Brees produces like he did in 2016, he could earn a fortune on the open quarterback market. And right now, Brees has the leverage as he enters the final year of a two-year contract extension.

But the Saints quarterback told reporters after practice Thursday that he is only focused on the now, and that's the start of training camp at the club's Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

In 2016, Brees threw 37 touchdown passes, most since 2013. And, he passed for 5,208 yards, most since 2011.

Brees has a no trade clause in his contract, and his deal also says the Saints cannot franchise tag Brees at the end of this season.

So, barring a contract extension, Brees will be a free agent at the end of the 2017 season.