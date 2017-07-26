× Bourbon and Conti reopens to traffic, Bourbon and Iberville closes

NEW ORLEANS – Construction work along Bourbon Street has crossed a milestone as one intersection reopens and another closes.

The intersection of Bourbon and Conti Streets reopens to traffic today, while Bourbon will close at Iberville Street for the next two weeks, according to the City of New Orleans.

Work crews have been active along Bourbon to install underground utilities in the area all month.

Flaggers will be positioned at Royal and Dauphine Streets to facilitate deliveries and access to parking structures on Iberville Street, according to the city.

The $6 million French Quarter Infrastructure Improvement Project will replace existing water and drainage lines, repair the sewer line, repave the roadway in concrete, install new sidewalks and instal Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections, according to the city.