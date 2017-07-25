× Creatives wanted for contest to design the Beignet Fest T-shirt

NEW ORLEANS — Beignet Fest & NOLA T-shirt of the Month Club are looking for the next big idea for a Beignet Fest T-shirt. They are asking for design submissions to be put on this year’s Beignet Fest T-shirt. Anybody can design the shirt, and they are hoping the design is catchy and captures the fun and enjoyment of delicious beignets.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

Submit digital artwork (300 dpi) as a PDF file.

Ensure your design fits into a 12″ x 12″ space.

Send your design along with your name, age, email address and phone number to sherwood@beignetfest.com .

WINNING DESIGN PRIZES:

The design winner will receive:

Artist acknowledgement in all marketing of the shirt, including your name, website (as applicable), Facebook account and Instagram account

Four (4) T-shirts depicting your winning design

Four (4) VIP Experience Tickets to Beignet Fest ($200 value)

Submission Deadline: August 10, 2017 by 5pm.

A winner will be selected by Beignet Fest and Nola T-shirt of the Month Club based on originality, creativity and marketability of the design.

This year’s Beignet Fest will be October 7th in City Park’s Festival Grounds.

Beignet Fest benefits Tres Doux Foundation, which helps organizations who help children with autism and Down syndrome.