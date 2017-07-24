× Salty menu: Cajuns face daunting 2017 schedule

NEW ORLEANS — University of Louisiana at Lafayette football coach Mark Hudspeth said the “best views are from the highest climbs.”

And, his Cajuns will be climbing a big mountain in 2017. Louisiana-Lafayette will play six of its first nine games on the road, including games against Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

At Sun Belt Conference media days Monday in New Orleans, Hudspeth said his players are up to the challenge.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cajuns must replace running back Elijah McGuire. McGuire, who prepped at Vandebilt Catholic, rushed for 1,168 yards on 232 carries in 2016. He was a 6th round pick of the New York Jets.

ULL opens the season September 2nd at home against Southeastern Louisiana.

The Cajuns finished 2016 with a 6-7 record after a loss to Southern Mississippi in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.