Salty menu: Cajuns face daunting 2017 schedule

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mark Hudspeth of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns runs watches a play from the sideline during the game against the San Diego State Aztecs during the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — University of Louisiana at Lafayette football coach Mark Hudspeth said the “best views are from the highest climbs.”

And, his Cajuns will be climbing a big mountain in 2017. Louisiana-Lafayette will play six of its first nine games on the road, including games against Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

At Sun Belt Conference media days Monday in New Orleans, Hudspeth said his players are up to the challenge.

The Cajuns must replace running back Elijah McGuire. McGuire, who prepped at Vandebilt Catholic, rushed for 1,168 yards on 232 carries in 2016. He was a 6th round pick of the New York Jets.

ULL opens the season September 2nd at home against Southeastern Louisiana.

The Cajuns finished 2016 with a 6-7 record after a loss to Southern Mississippi in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.