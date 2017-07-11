× Busted water main closes Judge Perez at Paris Road

NEW ORLEANS – A broken water main has shut down a busy Chalmette intersection this morning as crews work to repair the damage.

A deluge of water shut down West Judge Perez Drive is shut down at Paris Road just after 6 a.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

All traffic has been rerouted around the intersection as work crews continue to excavate around the affected section of pipe.

The DOTD has not yet said when work will be complete.