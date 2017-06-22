× Lange, Mainieri brush off walk talk before rematch with Oregon State

In his second start at the College World Series, LSU ace Alex Lange hopes to avoid something that has plagued him in his last two starts.

Lange has walked 10 batters in his last 13.2 innings. Lange walked 4 batters in 6 innings in last Saturday’s 5-4 opening round win over Florida State in Omaha.

Lange said walks are not an issue.

LSU plays Oregon State Friday at 2 pm. The Tigers must defeat the Beavers Friday and Saturday to advance to the championship series.

If there is a Saturday game, Caleb Gilbert is the expected starter for LSU.