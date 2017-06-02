× Traffic stop nets pot, cocaine, and liquid meth

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers conducting a traffic stop found pot, cocaine, and liquid meth inside a car after a man ran a red light.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Mukes blew through a red light at the intersection of Elysian Fields and St. Claude around 12:18 a.m. on June 1, according to the NOPD.

When an officer approached Mukes’ vehicle, he smelled a “strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle,” prompting a call for backup, according to the NOPD.

Officers found two bags of cocaine inside Mukes’ pants.

A search of the his vehicle after Mukes was arrested turned up a bag with one jar containing 11 bags of marijuana, one plastic bag containing eight bags of cocaine, another plastic bag containing 11 plastic bags of cocaine, one digital scale, and one grinder inside.

Officers also found a glass jar containing what turned out to be liquid methamphetamine, according to the NOPD.

Mukes was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.