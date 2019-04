Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - Walmart and Tide want you to get up to speed with the "new school" way to do laundry.

Bridgette Duplantis with the Experimental Mommy blog will be at the Walmart Supercenter at 8912 Veterans Blvd. on Sunday, June 4, to give away free samples of Tide products.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and you will be able to get your free samples and coupons through 6 p.m.

For more information, check out ExperimentalMommy.com.